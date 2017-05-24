DJI has announced a new user-friendly drone that can be controlled using hand gestures alone, the DJI Spark – price tag £519 / €599 – which is aimed at people who have never flown a drone before.

DJI teased the announcement last week with a video hinting at a new all-purpose drone, and the company says that Spark “successfully removes the barriers between you and your camera in the sky.”

How DJI Spark works

Once you power it on, the DJI Spark takes off from your hand. As it does this the Spark automatically enters what’s called Gesture Mode, which allows you to control Spark’s movements via hand gestures. Hand gestures, in fact, are used via the Gesutre Mode’s PalmControl.

In Gesture Mode, DJI says you can also send Spark up and away from you, take a selfie, and call it back with just your hands.

If you don’t want to use your hands, though, Spark can also be operated by a remote controller or mobile device.

Other features include a QuickShot Intelligent Flight Mode during which the DJI Spark will fly along a preset flight path while recording a short video, tracking a subject along the way.

Four QuickShot options are available: Rocket, which send Spark straight up into the air with the camera pointed down; Dronie, which sends Spark up and away from your subject; Circle, which rotates Spark around the subject; and Helix, which sends Spark spiraling away from a subject as it flies upward.

For each QuickShot, Spark will automatically create a 10sec video from your flight which you can share on social media.

DJI’s Spark also inherits some of the company’s previous Intelligent Flight Modes such as TapFly and ActiveTrack. A new TapFly sub mode called Coordinate enables Spark to fly to a location you tap on your mobile screen. TapFly’s Direction Mode lets you keep flying in the direction you tap on the screen.

With ActiveTrack mode, the DJI Spark will automatically recognise and track an object of your choosing, then maintain it in the centre of the frame. Also, DJI says that Spark’s 3D Sensing System will actively sense obstacles in front of the aircraft.

Like recent DJI drones, Spark can also return to its home point automatically if it has a sufficient GPS signal. While using the optional remote controller, if the battery gets too low, connection is lost or if you press the Return to Home (RTH) button, Spark will fly back to the preset home point while sensing obstacles in its path.

What’s more, DJI says that Spark also uses the company’s GEO System or NFZ geofencing to provide users with up-to-date guidance on areas where flight may be limited by regulations or raise safety or security concerns.

DJI Spark camera specs

The DJI Spark camera boasts a 1/2.3in CMOS sensor that captures still images in 12-megapixel resolution and can record stabilised video in Full HD 1080p. The Spark is designed with an incorporate 2-axis mechanical gimbal and UltraSmooth technology to help reduce shake and rolling shutter effect to keep this video footage stable.

Spark also inherits some of its siblings’ drone shooting modes, as well as new Pano and ShallowFocus modes. In Pano Mode, the Spark’s camera creates horizontal or vertical panoramas by automatically adjusting its gimbal and heading. It then captures a series of images and stitches them together.

In ShallowFocus mode, Spark will create the effect of shallow depth of field by rendering part of an image in sharp focus while the rest of the picture is soft.

The DJI GO 4 app also offers a number of filters and automatic editing templates, as well as instant sharing to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms.

If you splash out for the optional remote controller accessory, Spark pilots can use a new Sport Mode and fly Spark at up to 31 mph (50 kmh). Sport Mode sets the gimbal to first-person view (FPV) by default, so the camera moves with you as you fly. Spark will also be compatible with DJI Goggles for an immersive FPV flight experience, DJI says.

Spark’s FlightAutonomy system

Spark’s FlightAutonomy system consists of the main camera, a downward-facing vision system, a forward-facing 3D Sensing System, dual-band GPS and GLONASS, a high-precision inertial measurement unit, and 24 powerful computing cores. These features allow Spark to hover accurately with vision system assistance at up to 98 feet (30 meters) and sense obstacles from up to 16 ft (5 m) away.

Size-wise, DJI Spark weighs 300g and is available in Alpine White, Sky Blue, Meadow Green, Lava Red, and Sunrise Yellow.

For optimal performance, Spark is powered by a high-energy density LiPo battery and has a maximum flight time of up to 16 minutes. When flying with the remote controller accessory, Spark allows for 720p real-time video transmission from up to 1.2 miles (2 km) away.[2]

DJI Spark Price and Availability

The DJI Spark price tag is £519 / €599 and includes the aircraft, a battery, a USB charger and three pairs of propellers . The Spark Fly More Combo includes an aircraft, two batteries, four pairs of propellers, a remote controller, propeller guards, a charging hub, a shoulder bag and all necessary cables, and is priced £699 / €799.

Pricing and availability of other accessories for Spark will be announced at a later date, DJI says.

The DJI Spark release date is set for mid-June, and pre-orders are available now at store.dji.com, four DJI Flagship Stores, and authorised dealers.

DJI Care for Spark

DJI Care Refresh for Spark, a new one-year coverage plan, will enable Spark customers to obtain up to two full replacements that are new or equivalent to new, for a small additional charge. DJI Care Refresh for Spark is currently available in select countries, including China, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, 28 European Union countries, and Australia.

