DJI will be announcing a new product, which appears to be a consumer drone according to a teaser video the company has posted on Youtube.

DJI posted the video above announcing a new product launch on 24 May. You can even tune in live to see what it is when the company makes its announcement at 11:30am EDT from New York.

DJI hasn’t given many details, but judging from the video it would appear to be a new product aimed at consumers rather than industrial use.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com