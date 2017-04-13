DJI has launched new additions to its Phantom drone range, introducing the Phantom 4 Advanced and Advanced+ – price tag £1,469/€1,549 and £1,699/€1,849, respectively.

The Phantom 4 Advanced improves on the original Phantom 4, DJI says, offering drone photographers an upgraded camera with a 1in, 20-megapixel image sensor and a mechanical shutter.

The Phantom 4 Advanced’s improved camera can also record 4K video at 60 frames per second, and also now supports H.264 4K videos at 60fps or H.265 4K at 30fps, both with a 100Mbps bitrate.

The Phantom 4 Advanced also increases the drone’s storage capacity using a 128GB microSD card and extends the flight time up to 30 minutes.

The Phantom 4 Advanced also offers a FlightAutonomy system made up of 5 vision sensors, a forward-facing obstacle avoidance system, dual-band satellite positioning (GPS and GLONASS) and ultrasonic rangefinders.

The Phantom 4 Advanced also carries over the Phantom 4 Pro’s smooth automatic flight modes, such as Draw, ActiveTrack, TapFly, Gesture and Tripod.

DJI Phantom 4 Advanced+ features

Meanwhile, the Phantom 4 Advanced+ tweaks the design, offering a 5.5in 1080p screen integrated into the controller. DJI says the Advanced+ screen is more than twice as bright as conventional smart devices, improving its performance for outdoor use.

DJI Phantom 4 Advanced price

The Phantom 4 Advanced price tag is and Phantom 4 Advanced+ is £1,469/€1,549, while the Phantom 4 Advanced+ price tag is £1,699/€1,849.

Both the Phantom 4 Advanced and Advanced+ will start shipping on April 30, 2017.

