DokiCam has introduced a new 360° camera that can shoot 4K (4896×2448) stills, 3K (2880×1440) videos and is capable of livestreaming, with one-click sharing to social media networks.
Designed for extreme sports image capture, DokiCam says its new pocket-size action camera promises minimal set up and is both water- and dust-resistant.
Smaller than a tennis ball, the DokiCam weighs 140g and can be mounted on a tripod, bike handlebars or a helmet.
Inside the DokiCam are dual fisheye lenses that together can capture a 360-degree field of view. A DokiCam app – iOS and Android compatible – offers real-time preview, while available modes include Tiny Planet, VR, Fisheye and Hemisphere 360°.
The DokiCam app also lets you edit images and videos. The DokiCam price tag is $230 at its online store.
DokiCam Specifications
Photo resolution
4896×2448 (4K)
Video resolution
2880×1440 @30fps (3K)
Lens
Dual F2.3 / FOV 200°
Sharing
Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Compatibility
iOS, Android, macOS, Windows
Connectors
Micro USB 2.0, Micro HDMI, Micro SD Card
Memory
Phone memory, Micro SD Card
Dimensions
65mm diameter
Weight
140g on its own, 160g with tripod
Battery
1200Ah lithium-ion
Tripod Mount
1/4 inch / 20 UNC