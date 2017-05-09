DokiCam has introduced a new 360° camera that can shoot 4K (4896×2448) stills, 3K (2880×1440) videos and is capable of livestreaming, with one-click sharing to social media networks.

Designed for extreme sports image capture, DokiCam says its new pocket-size action camera promises minimal set up and is both water- and dust-resistant.

Smaller than a tennis ball, the DokiCam weighs 140g and can be mounted on a tripod, bike handlebars or a helmet.

Inside the DokiCam are dual fisheye lenses that together can capture a 360-degree field of view. A DokiCam app – iOS and Android compatible – offers real-time preview, while available modes include Tiny Planet, VR, Fisheye and Hemisphere 360°.

The DokiCam app also lets you edit images and videos. The DokiCam price tag is $230 at its online store.

DokiCam Specifications

Photo resolution

4896×2448 (4K)

Video resolution

2880×1440 @30fps (3K)

Lens

Dual F2.3 / FOV 200°

Sharing

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Compatibility

iOS, Android, macOS, Windows

Connectors

Micro USB 2.0, Micro HDMI, Micro SD Card

Memory

Phone memory, Micro SD Card

Dimensions

65mm diameter

Weight

140g on its own, 160g with tripod

Battery

1200Ah lithium-ion

Tripod Mount

1/4 inch / 20 UNC

