DokiCam has introduced a new 360° camera that can shoot 4K (4896×2448) stills, 3K (2880×1440) videos and is capable of livestreaming, with one-click sharing to social media networks.

Designed for extreme sports image capture, DokiCam says its new pocket-size action camera promises minimal set up and is both water- and dust-resistant.

Smaller than a tennis ball, the DokiCam weighs 140g and can be mounted on a tripod, bike handlebars or a helmet.

Inside the DokiCam are dual fisheye lenses that together can capture a 360-degree field of view. A DokiCam app – iOS and Android compatible – offers real-time preview, while available modes include Tiny Planet, VR, Fisheye and Hemisphere 360°.

The DokiCam app also lets you edit images and videos. The DokiCam price tag is $230 at its online store.

DokiCam Specifications

Photo resolution
4896×2448 (4K)

Video resolution
2880×1440 @30fps (3K)

Lens
Dual F2.3 / FOV 200°

Sharing
Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Connectivity
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Compatibility
iOS, Android, macOS, Windows

Connectors
Micro USB 2.0, Micro HDMI, Micro SD Card

Memory
Phone memory, Micro SD Card

Dimensions
65mm diameter

Weight
140g on its own, 160g with tripod

Battery
1200Ah lithium-ion

Tripod Mount
1/4 inch / 20 UNC

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com