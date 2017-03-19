Drones are saving almost one life per week on average, according to DJI.

The world’s leading maker of unmanned aerial vehicles obviously has a vested interest in promoting their safety, but has released the first-ever survey of lifesaving drone activity, which shows that drones have rescued at least 59 people from life-threatening situations around the globe, averaging about one person per week.

Interestingly, more than a third of these people rescued were saved by drones operated by civilian bystanders and volunteers, which DJI says inidcates that personal drones are a benefit to public safety.

DJI’s report is based on a survey of media reports collected from around the world, and includes rescues made on land, water and in flooded areas. In these situations, drones found missing people, brought them water and supplies, and in several cases brought them life jackets or rescue ropes.

Click here for a full list of all the lives that were saved.

