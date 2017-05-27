Paris’s Eiffel Tower, followed by Big Ben in London, top the list of the most photographed landmarks in the world, according to new research from Sony.

The data from Sony Mobile was compiled based on Instagram data which aggregated the number of images of popular landmarks shared on the social network. Interestingly, the data found that many of the images of these iconic locations were taken from the same angles.

For instance, 35% of the Eiffel Tower images on Instagram were shot from the same three angles, while 85% of the images of Machu Picchu are taken from the same spots, creating nearly half a million identical images on Instagram.

The survey found that more than half of Instagram users said they will engage with a photo if it is something they haven’t seen before.

To coincide with the survey, Sony Mobile gave three award-winning travel photographers its Sony Xperia XZ smartphone and sent them off to capture these landmarks from new perspectives.

One of the participating photographers, travel photographer Lluís Salvadó, shares his best advice for capturing travel shots with a new perspective:

1. Play around with colours and brightness, it’s amazing how different one scene can look with some clever camera tricks

2. If you’re struggling to get an original shot play around with reflective surfaces, a famous landmark can be transformed by a little water

3. Look for beauty in the architecture around you, not just the landmark as a whole. There can be a very artistic quality to structural things

4. Try out a new perspective and get some shots from high above or below the subject, don’t be scared to experiment with compositions

5. Use people and their silhouettes to give a shot a sense of place and time, and play around with forced perspective too

The other photographers involved are Achim Thomae and Mikael Buck.

The top 10 most photographed landmarks include:

Eiffel Tower Big Ben The Louvre Empire State Building Burj Khalifa Notre Dame Cathedral St Peter’s Basilica Time Square Sagrada Familia Colosseum

