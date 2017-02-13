The Royal Horticultural Society Photographic Competition 2017 is closing for entries on Tuesday 28 February.

The competition is open to both amateur and professional photographers, with a top prize of £5,000 for the overall RHS Photographer of the Year 2017 winner.

Categories this year include:

Celebrating RHS Gardens

Let your photographic imagination flourish at any of the four RHS Gardens during any season.

Welcoming Garden Wildlife

Beautiful photographs of insects, birds and creatures found wild in your garden or in their natural environment.

Pure Plants

Submissions that show a plant, tree or shrub as a whole or near-whole entity. For example, a photograph could include the flower, stem and leaves of one single plant, or a clump of plants growing naturally.

Abstract and Details

This can be a close-up of a plant or an abstract view of plants or gardens. Demonstrate your creativity and originality by creating a unique piece of photographic art.

Greening Grey Britain

Support the RHS campaign to enrich everyone’s life through plants and make the UK a greener and more beautiful place – whether a view of a windowbox in an urban flat or a small planted area in the suburbs.

Social Media

Any digital image submitted via RHS Twitter, Instagram or Facebook accounts using the #RHSPhotoComp hashtag. The image can be related to anything horticultural or gardening, and a monthly winner will be selected by our social media followers. The monthly shortlist will be selected by the RHS social media team. Each monthly winner will then be fed into the competition judging for overall category winner.

Young Photographer (age 11–17)

Any photograph depicting something plant, garden or wildlife related that interests you.

Children’s Photographer (under 11)

Any photograph depicting something plant, garden or wildlife related that interests you.

Portfolio

This category is for a staged display of six pieces of photography and will be judged for RHS medals. To be eligible to participate in this category, photographers who have not previously exhibited printed photography at an RHS Show must first submit a sample of four pieces of work to the RHS Photographic Panel for assessment and approval.

Eligible photographers (those who have been approved by the panel) must display a minimum of six photographs, within a maximum of 6m of display panel(s). Entry to the Portfolio category does not preclude entry to the other categories.

In addition to the £5,000 grand prize, the RHS Young Photographer of the Year 2017 winner will claim £750 in Wex Photographic vouchers. Winners of the Adult categories will claim £500 + RHS Gift membership, while first-place winners in the young photographer categories will take home £150 in Wex Photographic vouchers.

For the first time in the history of the competition, a selection of images from each category will be exhibited at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which runs from 23 to 27 May.

The photographs will then tour the four RHS Gardens: Wisley in Surrey, Harlow Carr in North Yorkshire, Hyde Hall in Essex and Rosemoor, Devon, in summer 2017.

Entries can be submitted at the competition’s website.

