Sony has launched a partnership with Fixation, a leading photographic repair, sales and rental company to create the first authorised Sony Pro Support Service Centre. Speaking at an event to mark the launch, Yosuke Aoki, Head of Sony Imaging business for Europe, said that the high number of photographers based in London means it is important to have a service centre in the capital.

The Sony Imaging Pro support centre, which will offer walk-in servicing, will open its doors to the public on the 1st September, 2017. Fixation and Sony aim to provide rapid turnaround for diagnosing issues, as well as repairs and servicing. In addition, photographers will be able to rent Sony equipment while their gear is being repaired.

Fixation’s staff will be trained by Sony technicians based at the company’s factory in Pencoed as well as the headquarters in Weybridge.

To support the growing band of professional photographers using Sony kit, Fixation will play a role on the Sony Pro Support Programme. In addition to having access to a dedicated telephone help desk,Pro Support Programme members will be able to receive personal advice and support about their kit at the walk-in centre. This will enable quick checks, firmware updates and sensor cleaning to be carried out on the spot rather than requiring kit to be sent away.

Follow this link for more information about membership and benefits of Sony’s Pro support.

Fixation

Fixation was founded by Mike Allen and Paula Stevens in June 1988, with Paula providing the retail experience while Mike drew on his knowhow after working as Service Manager for Nikon UK and KJP. While it began as a service centre for Nikon, in 1996 Fixation became the first authorised Canon Professional Service Centre.

In 2012 Fixation was selected by LOCOG to support photographers at the Main Press Centre at the London 2012 Olympic can Paralympic Games.

During 2015 Fixation became service centres for Profoto and Aquatech and was bought by Wex Photographic.

