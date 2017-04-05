Fotodiox Pro has unveiled a new range of bi-colour LED light panels, introducing its FACTOR series.

Designed for spot illumination, studio-style shoots and area lighting, Fotodiox’s new FACTOR series consists of nine different options in a range of sizes and shapes. These include:

FACTOR 1×1 – Comes with removable barn doors

FACTOR 1×2 100 (100 watt draw) – Comes with removable barn doors

FACTOR 1×2 200 (200 watt draw) – Comes with removable barn doors

FACTOR 1.5×1.5 – Comes with removable barn doors

FACTOR 2×2 – Comes with removable barn doors

FACTOR 1×4 – Comes with removable barn doors

FACTOR Jupiter 12 (circular)

FACTOR Jupiter 18 (circular)

FACTOR Jupiter 24 (circular)

The company says that all of its new LED light panels produce no flickering at higher frame rates and are ideal for slow motion video.

Fotodiox’s FACTOR series are made of metal and are powered by included AC adapters or V-lock batteries.

