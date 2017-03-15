Fotospeed has announced its series of talks at The Photography Show, as well as a gallery of winners from its weekly Twitter competition.

The photographic paper brand will be exhibiting at stand G21, during the Show where it will feature talks from photographers such as Charlie Waite, Paul Sanders, Doug Chinnery, Andy Farrer and others on how to take and print the perfect image.

Fotospeed will also be unveiling its #fsprintmonday gallery, which will feature all the winning entries from its weekly Twitter competition.

What’s more, Fotospeed will be choosing one photographer from the gallery to win £2,000 worth of prizes as Fotospeed’s Photographer of the Year. The winner will receive a Canon A2 printer, £500 worth of Fotospeed inkjet paper and a day of one-to-one tutoring with Doug Chinnery.

For more details on events at Fotospeed’s stand, visit its website.

Like this: Like Loading...