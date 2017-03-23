Fotospeed names its Photographer of the Year winner

Alan Leightley has been named Fotospeed’s Photographer of the Year for his striking image of the Milky Way over the Lake District

Announced at The Photography Show, Alan will receive more than £2,000 of printing gear, which includes a Canon A2 printer, £500 worth of Fotospeed inkjet paper and a day of one-to-one tutoring with photographer Doug Chinnery.

Leightley, from Northumberland, is a self-employed joiner by trade and drove more than four hours each way to capture his image of the Milky Way over The Duke of Portland Boathouse, Ullswater, in England’s Lake District.

“I often go across that way and knew of the boathouse,” Leightley said. “I use the Photographers Ephemeris app, and so I knew that the Milky Way was going to line up with the boathouse.”

