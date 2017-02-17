Fotospeed has introduced a new competition in the run-up to The Photography Show next month, in which one lucky photographer can win £2,000 worth of prizes.

The winner of the Fotospeed Photographer of the Year competition will take home a Canon A2 printer, worth £1,000, as well as £500 worth of Fotospeed inkjet paper and a day of one-to-one tutoring with photographer Doug Chinnery at his studio.

The one-to-one session includes breakfast, a dawn shoot and a workshop on colour management, Lightroom, and printing. The session will also be recorded for the winner to keep.

To enter, photographers must share an image on Twitter with the hashtag #fsprintmonday. And the image must be one that they have taken that very weekend.

Each week, Fotospeed will shortlist four images, each of which will be awarded a £10 Fotospeed voucher.

From the shortlist, Fotospeed will then pick a weekly winner who will also receive an A3 fine art copy of their print.

Each winning #fsprintmonday photo will be displayed in the Fotospeed gallery at the Photography Show on the 18-21st March 2017, and will be eligible for the title of Fotospeed Photographer of the Year.

Fotospeed will then announce its Photographer of the Year winner at its stand – G21 – at this year’s Photography Show.

Click here for more details.

Fotospeed Square Inkjet Paper review | Camera Jabber
Fotospeed Square Inkjet Paper review | Camera Jabber

Known for their high quality paper and inkflow systems. Fotospeed Square Inkjet Paper is their latest innovation, cut square and ready to print.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
How to print photos: a personal experience | Camera Jabber
How to print photos: a personal experience | Camera Jabber

Getting started with printing can be quite daunting. Professional photographer Tesni Ward explains her experience learning how to print photos herself.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber

Save

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.