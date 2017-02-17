Fotospeed has introduced a new competition in the run-up to The Photography Show next month, in which one lucky photographer can win £2,000 worth of prizes.
The winner of the Fotospeed Photographer of the Year competition will take home a Canon A2 printer, worth £1,000, as well as £500 worth of Fotospeed inkjet paper and a day of one-to-one tutoring with photographer Doug Chinnery at his studio.
The one-to-one session includes breakfast, a dawn shoot and a workshop on colour management, Lightroom, and printing. The session will also be recorded for the winner to keep.
To enter, photographers must share an image on Twitter with the hashtag #fsprintmonday. And the image must be one that they have taken that very weekend.
Each week, Fotospeed will shortlist four images, each of which will be awarded a £10 Fotospeed voucher.
From the shortlist, Fotospeed will then pick a weekly winner who will also receive an A3 fine art copy of their print.
Each winning #fsprintmonday photo will be displayed in the Fotospeed gallery at the Photography Show on the 18-21st March 2017, and will be eligible for the title of Fotospeed Photographer of the Year.
Fotospeed will then announce its Photographer of the Year winner at its stand – G21 – at this year’s Photography Show.
