Paper and ink-flow manufacturer Fotospeed are well known for the quality of their papers with a huge range of finishes and sizes on offer.

Their latest offering bucks the usual paper size trends, breaking from the rectangular standards of A4 and A3, and instead have they’ve gone square. The new papers are available in either an 8 x 8-inch or 12 x 12-inch in the following finishes; Fotospeed PF Lustre 275, Fotospeed Platinum Etching 285 and Fotospeed Platinum Baryta 300.

With 35mm film making a comeback from the brink, it could be possible that square prints that we’re so popular with Hassblad film photographers can also make a welcome return, albeit digital.

Indeed the images in the square format do have additional impact, and as square is generally uncommon the shape itself draws interest as well as the image.

Printing square certainly makes you think creatively about your images, especially when you consider that a digital image is usually captured in the 3:2 aspect ratio.

A little creative cropping is a welcome change and enables you to revisit some images that you may well have retired to the far reaches of your digital archive.

As always the Fotospeed offer their superb Custom ICC profiles with the purchase of the paper.These profiles take a little time to do as they require you to download and print a test card from the Fotospeed website. All details can be found in the support section of their site.

Once your downloaded and printed the test file you then need to post the print to Fotospeed, along with the booking form. A few days later a custom ICC profile will be emailed through to you along with instructions on how to install.

The ICC profile process does make you think about your printer and monitor colour. Something we should always do, but what with one thing and another rarely get around to. What it does is to highlight the importance of regular profile checks to ensure that the colour you see on screen always matches the print that emerges from your printer.

Alongside the profiling that they offer Fotospeed also recommend you calibrate your monitor. A device such as the i1 Display or ColorMunki Photo are ideal options.

The papers themselves are high quality and the Fotospeed PF Lustre 275 is a firm favourite of mine for general prints. Tested on a Canon Pro 9500 Mark II shows that the paper retains deep rich colours and the colours displayed on screen are well reproduced on paper.

The paper is able to take the ink and reproduce subtle tonal graduation in both bright colour and darker shadows with plenty of crisp detail.

The Fotospeed Platinum Etching 285 demonstrates a touch of paper luxury, this is reflected in the price of £20 for 25 sheets of the 8 x 8-inch. The paper is a heavy weight textured art paper resemblant of watercolour paper with a sturdy 285 gsm weight.

High texture creates a more sympathetic paper that smooths out some detail and subtle tone to give a more artistic reproduction of the image. Ink is held by the surface well and contrast is reproduced well defining edges and holding onto clarity which can be lost with this paper style.

Finally the high end Fotospeed Platinum Baryta 300 comes in at £25 for 25 sheets of the 8 x 8, but for that money you get one of the best printing surfaces available. Tone and colour is reproduced well and tricky digital black and white prints show depth of tone and detail.

The surface is finish isn’t the only property that makes the Fotospeed Platinum Baryta 300 excel, it’s also approved by the Art Trade Guild and if used with pigment inks will have a print life of 85 years.

The 8 x 8-inch and 12 x 12-inch papers in the the three different finishes offer a good variety of options for your prints. Gloss, Luster or Art, each paper is exceptionally high quality and the offer a free ICC profile with every pack, certainly the ICC profiling makes a real difference to the quality of your prints.

Of the three the Fotospeed PF Lustre 275 is my favourite and although the cheapest at just under £20 for 50 sheets is still relatively expensive. It’s however a solid performer with a good finish that shows off the quality of your prints in high detail.

The Fotospeed Platinum Etching 285 and Fotospeed Platinum Baryta 300 are also exceptional. The Fotospeed Platinum Etching 285 enables you to fully show off your creative prints on a complimentary art paper.

Fotospeed Platinum Baryta 300 does come at a price but is worth it if you’re looking to keep your prints beyond an exhibition or your looking to commercially sell your images.

Save

Like this: Like Loading...