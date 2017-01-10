In another of its ‘GFX challenges’ series of videos, Fujifilm has given its new mirrorless medium format GFX 50S to photographer Ivan Joshua Loh to photograph a range of different subjects.

Loh, from Singapore, tests the prototype of Fuji GFX 50S and GF Lenses in various environments that test the new Fuji camera’s ability to capture action, portraits and other popular subjects.

Like this: Like Loading...