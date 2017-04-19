Fuji has added another lens to its medium format GFX line, introducing the Fujinon GF23mm f/4 R LM WR, price tag £2399.

The new Fuji GFX system lens offers an equivalent focal length of 18mm with a 99.9-degree angle of view and is aimed at architectural and landscape photography.

The Fuji GF23mm f/4 construction comprises 12 groups in 15 elements using two aspherical lenses, one super ED lens and three ED lenses.

Fuji says the GF23mm lens’s inner focusing AF system reduces the weight of the medium-format optic, while a linear motor used to drive the lens elements promises quieter AF.

Fuji has applied a Nano GI coating to limit incident light entering the lens from diagonal angles due to the nature of its ultra wide angles.

The Fujinon GF23mm f/4 has also been weather-sealed in nine areas, making it dust- and water-resistant.

Fujinon GF23mm f/4 Specifications

Lens construction
15 elements 12 groups
(includes 2 aspherical ,1 Super ED , 3ED elements）

Focal length (35mm format equivalent)
f=23mm　(18mm)

Angle of view
99.9°

Max. aperture
F4

Min. aperture
F32

Aperture control
Number of blades: 9（rounded diaphragm opening）
Stop size: 1/3EV　(19 steps)

Focus range
38cm～∞

Max. magnification
0.09x

External dimensions: Diameter x Length (approx.)
（distance from camera lens mount flange）
Φ89.8mm x 103.0mm

Weight (approx.)
(excluding caps, hoods ）
845g

Filter size
Φ82mm

Accessories included
Lens cap FLCP-82
Lens rear cap RLCP-002
Lens hood
Lens pouch

