Fujifilm has officially launched its new medium format GF lenses, designed for its new GFX system, confirming price details and specifications.

Along with its mirrorless medium format GFX 50S camera, Fuji is officially introducing the FUJINON GF63mm f/2.8 R WR, FUJINON GF32-64mm f/4 R LM WR and FUJINON GF120mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Macro lenses.

Fuji says its new GF Lens series has been designed specifically for use with the GFX 50S and is capable of supporting a sensor of up to 100 megapixels.

Like Fuji’s XF lenses, the lens barrel features an aperture ring, which now adds a C (Command) Position that allows photographers to change the aperture using the command dial on the camera’s body.

In order to prevent incorrect operation, the A (Auto) Position and C Position feature a locking button on the aperture ring that must be disabled to implement any changes.

The Fuji GF lenses’ release date will also be in March, the same time as the company’s new flagship camera. Comprising the new GF lens range are:

Fuji GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR: price £1,399

Fuji says this standard lens features an angle of view of approximately 50mm in 35mm format equivalent.

It adopts a compact design, and the external form of this optic has a diameter of just 84.0×71.0mm and weighs just 405g.

The new GF 63mm f/2.8 optical system features a construction of 8 groups and 10 elements, including 1 ED lens element.

Fuji says this lens type was adopted due to being the most suitable for a compact size, with the utmost priority placed on resolution performance.

By adopting a front group extension type for the focus method, aberration variations due to shooting distance are suppressed, achieving high resolution performance even when wide open, Fuji says, all the way from the centre to the edges of the lens.

Fuji GF32-64mm f/4 R LM WR: price £2,199

Fuji says this new GF standard zoom lens covers a range of 25-51mm in 35mm format equivalent.

Its optical system features a construction of 11 groups and 14 elements, each using one of the three types of lens elements, aspheric lens, ED lens and super ED lens, including the large aperture high precision aperture lens, achieving high image quality equivalent to single-focus lenses from wide angles up to standard focal distances.

As a result, Fuji says the new GF lens demonstrates high performance from the centre all the way to the edges.

The Fuji GF32-64mm also adopts an inner focusing method, reducing the weight of the focus lens and helping it achieve faster and silent AF by driving focusing using a linear motor.

Fuji GF120mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Macro: price £2,599

Fuji’s new medium telephoto macro lens offers a maximum magnification of 0.5x, corresponding to 95mm in 35mm format equivalent.

Its optical system features a construction of 9 groups and 14 elements, including 3 ED lens elements.

By adopting a floating focus method using a linear motor, Fuji says the GF120mm achieves a silent and high-speed autofocus while aberrations from long distances to short distances are corrected, thus increasing the resolution.

What’s more, by arranging the ED lenses in a well-balanced manner, Fuji says that chromatic aberrations are also properly corrected, allowing for higher-quality images.

The new GF lens is equipped with an image stabilization mechanism correcting up to a maximum of 5 stops, which should allow for handheld shooting in low-light situations.

Finally, Fuji has applied a fluorine coating to the front most lens to help repel water.

