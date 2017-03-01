The Fuji GFX 50S and its lenses are now shipping, according to product pages on some major retailers’ websites.
In the UK, Wex Photographic is listing the Fuji GFX 50S for £6,199 body-only. While in the US, Amazon, Adorama and B&H Photo are all now shipping the new Fuji medium format camera at $6,499.
Lenses for the GFX 50S are also now shipping in the US, as well as shipping in the UK.
The Fuji GFX 50S boasts newly designed 43.8mm x 32.9mm, 51.4-megapixel CMOS sensor, which offers approximately 1.7x the area of full frame sensors.
Other features include Fuji’s X Processor Pro and a detachable 3.69-million-dot organic EL electronic viewfinder, as well as a 2.36-million-dot, three-directional tilting touchscreen LCD.
We’ve been fortunate enough to shoot with the GFX 50S several times now, and have been duly impressed so far.
Check out some of our Fuji GFX 50S sample photos and judge for yourself!
