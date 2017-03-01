The Fuji GFX 50S and its lenses are now shipping, according to product pages on some major retailers’ websites.

In the UK, Wex Photographic is listing the Fuji GFX 50S for £6,199 body-only. While in the US, Amazon, Adorama and B&H Photo are all now shipping the new Fuji medium format camera at $6,499.

Lenses for the GFX 50S are also now shipping in the US, as well as shipping in the UK.

The Fuji GFX 50S boasts newly designed 43.8mm x 32.9mm, 51.4-megapixel CMOS sensor, which offers approximately 1.7x the area of full frame sensors.

Other features include Fuji’s X Processor Pro and a detachable 3.69-million-dot organic EL electronic viewfinder, as well as a 2.36-million-dot, three-directional tilting touchscreen LCD.

We’ve been fortunate enough to shoot with the GFX 50S several times now, and have been duly impressed so far.

Check out some of our Fuji GFX 50S sample photos and judge for yourself!

Fuji GFX vs other digital medium format cameras: how do they compare? | Camera Jabber
Fuji GFX vs other digital medium format cameras: how do they compare? | Camera Jabber

If you ask anyone to list the biggest surprises of 2016, somewhere in between Donald Trump’s victory and Brexit will sit Fuji’s new GFX system. Well, any photographer’s list, that is! It was a surprise to many people in the industry when Fujifilm introduced its new mirrorless medium format system at the biannual Photokina trade…

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Hands-on Fuji GFX 50S review | Camera Jabber
Hands-on Fuji GFX 50S review | Camera Jabber

Fuji’s medium format camera has caught everyone’s eye. We found a working sample to get this hands on Fuji GXF 50S review.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.