Fuji’s medium format mirrorless camera caught everyone’s eye at Photokina in September 2016. Now it’s been officially launched and we’ve been shooting with an early sample for this hands on Fuji GFX 50S review.

There were rumours for a while about the possibility of Fuji producing a medium format camera and given the popularity of X-series cameras like the Fuji X-T2 and Fuji X-Pro2, there was naturally quite a bit of excitement.

Since the announcement in September, Fuji has released a series of videos showing how a few professional photographers got on with the GFX 50S in a variety challenges. They have made enticing viewing, so it with some anticipation that I attended Fujifilm UK’s official launch of the Fuji GFX 50S, the first camera in the Fuji GFX line.

I was able to shoot with a pre-production sample GFX 50S and as before at Photokina, I was struck by how small and light the camera is for a medium format model. I’m not talking compact-camera light, but it is lighter than I was expecting and not very different from a full-frame DSLR like the Canon 5DS or Nikon D810.

What is medium format in photography?

Of course there’s one very significant difference between these small format cameras and the Fuji GFX 50S, the sensor size. While the Canon 5DS and Nikon D810 have sensors that measure about 36 x 24mm (the same size as a 35mm film frame), the GFX 50S’s sensor measures 43.8×32.9mm, that’s around 1.7x bigger.

This larger size means that the 51.4million effective pixels on the GFX 50S’s sensor are significantly larger than those on the 50Mp Canon 5DS sensor. Consequently the photodiodes receive more light, helping to keep noise levels down and enabling them to detect a wider range light levels so that dynamic range is extended. In fact Fuji claims that the GFX 50S 14-bit raw files have a dynamic range of 14EV.

With the sensor size in mind, Fuji has given the GFX 50S and standard sensitivity range of ISO100-12800 and extended settings of ISO 50, 25600, 51200 and 102,400

Fuji has opted for the more common Bayer pattern type sensor for the GFX 50S rather than the X-Trans CMOS sensor that it uses in most of its X-Series compact system cameras. According to Fuji this is because the size and pixel density of the GFX 50S sensor negates the need for a low-pass filter (a benefit of the X-Trans CMOS design). Also, it would be much more expensive to produce an X-Trans CMOS sensor at the size required for the GFX.

Another major difference between the Fuji GFX 50S and Canon and Nikon DSLRs is that it’s a mirrorless system camera. This is partly what has enabled Fuji to keep the camera’s size down.

A natural consequence of the mirrorless design is that the GFX 50S has an electronic rather than an optical viewfinder. This is a 0.5-inch OLED device with 3.69 millions dots and 0.85x magnification. It can also be removed from the camera and replaced with a cover to make the camera smaller and lighter, with the rear screen being used to compose images.

In addition, an optional tilting adapter can be be fitted between the viewfinder and camera to allow the finder to be tipped and twisted for more convenient viewing – especially from above.

On the back of the camera is a 3.2-inch touch-sensitive screen with 2,300,000 dots. This is mounted on a tilting bracket similar to the one on the Fuji X-T2 and it enables landscape or portrait format images to be composed comfortably on screen when shooting from high or low angles.

Hands-on Fuji GFX 50S review: Build and handling

As well as being small for a medium format camera, the GFX 50S is very comfortable to hold. Its front grip and rear thumb-ridge are similar in shape to those on the Fuji X-T2 and this in combination with the textured coating makes it feel very secure in your hand. It’s also light enough o use handheld during a long shoot.

Fuji has given the GFX 50S shutter speed and sensitivity dials on the top-plate while the GR lenses have an electronic aperture ring. The shutter speed dial has settings running from 1-1/400second while the sensitivity (ISO) dial has settings running from ISO 100-12,800.

The GR optics also feature a button to lock the aperture ring and prevent it from adjusting accidentally. And next to the usual ‘A’ for automatic option, is a ‘C” for command dial mode. When this is selected aperture can be adjusted via a dial on the camera body.

Medium format cameras generally have big, heavy lenses and this usually means that the autofocusing is slow. The GFX 50S’s AF system is actually pretty nippy. I shot with it in quite low light and I found that provided the AF ares was sized to include a box of 9 of the smallest AF points, it got the subject sharp fairly quickly. If just one point was selected it began to struggle significantly, but it was also hard to find an area with sufficient contrast for it to act on.

In more average lighting conditions it’s quite fast and can latch onto a moving subject.

Fuji has experience of putting high quality electronic viewfinders on its cameras and the unit on the GFX doesn’t disappoint. The view reflects the final image very well and there’s a high level of detail visible.

Similarly, the screen displays a clear view and is responsive to touch, allowing you to set AF point and to zoom in quickly to check images at 100%.

Fuji has also given the GFX the mini-joystick controller that we first saw with the Fuji X-Pro2. This allows the AF point to be set quickly and easily. Pressing it also highlights the point ready for resizing via a dial if you need a larger or (conversely) more precise target.

I found I quickly got to grips with the GFX controls, and that’s just as well as several of the shooting scenarios I shot in were very dimly lit making it hard to see the buttons and dials. The only control I struggled to find initially was the playback button as this is located on the top edge of the main screen on the back of the camera, after a short while I got used to reaching for it there.

Hands-on Fuji GFX 50S review: Performance

During my time shooting with the Fuji GFX50S there were numerous opportunities to check the sharpness of images on the screen on the back of the camera and each time it came as a pleasant surprise. The level of detail is very impressive. It’s also clear that the camera is cable of capturing a wide range of tones and that noise is controlled very well.

I need to shoot more with a full production sample to find out what are the advisable boundaries for the sensitivity settings, but jpegs shot at ISO 12,800 (the uppermost native setting) look good. There is some evidence of noise reduction, but it’s not excessive and A3 or larger prints would be feasible in some situations.

Images taken at ISO 1000 have a hint of luminance noise visible in even-toned areas at 100% on screen, but there’s also a lot of detail on show. Images taken at ISO 200 have a level of detail that may worry some portrait models.

All the Fuji GFX 50S cameras I shot with were not final production models and the firmware may change before the camera goes on sale, but Fuji has allowed us to publish the results for you to take a look at.

Hands on Fuji GFX 50S Review: sample photos

Fuji GFX 50S

Hands-on Fuji GFX 50S review: Early verdict

My first impressions of the Fujifilm GFX 50S are that it is a very capable camera that translates the handling simplicity of a Fuji X-Series camera into the larger (medium) format well.

There’s lots more testing to be done yet, but I can see from the results I have had from a pre-production sample that the 51Mp medium format sensor delivers an very impressive level of detail, with attractive colours, rich tones, broad dynamic range and good noise control.

Fuji is on to a winner with the GFX 50S and backed by the new Fujifilm Professional Service, I think it will become a popular choice amongst professional photographers looking for a medium format camera or who want an edge over small format camera users. I’m sure that there will be a fair few enthusiast photographer fans too.

