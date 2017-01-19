Fuji officially launched the mirrorless medium format GFX 50S today – along with the Fuji X-T20, Fuji X100F, an XF lens and a professional service. The star of the day, however, was the new GFX system with its near three-dimensional 50-megapixel resolution.

We were fortunate enough to get some time to shoot with the Fuji GFX 50S and shoot these sample photos at its launch event.

Along with the stunning image quality, we were impressed by this camera’s versatility. Never has a medium format camera felt so portable.

These are only early tests, of course, and we’ll put the Fuji GFX properly through its paces in due course, but for now we are very impressed.

Take a look through our Fuji GFX 50S sample photos gallery and see for yourself. We’ve uploaded the images at full resolution so you can download and have a look at our files at 100%.

Please note, these images were shot on pre-production samples with firmware that may not be final.

Fuji GFX 50S

