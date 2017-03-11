The next shipment of Fuji GFX 50S cameras is scheduled for 30 March, according to Calumet Germany’s website.

The European camera retailer has updated its product listing with a note that states “Liefertermin last Hersteller: voraussichtlich 30.03.17.” This translates to “Delivery date according to manufacturer: 30.03.17.”

The GFX 50S is listed at €6,999 at Calumet Germany.

There is no indication at the time of writing that this date applies to other shipments outside of Germany.

A quick search of retailers in the UK and the United States shows no date estimates for availability as yet.

Via Mirrorless Rumors

Hands-on Fuji GFX 50S review

Fuji GFX 50S sample photos

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.