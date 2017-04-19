Fuji has officially announced its new medium telephoto lens for the GFX 50S, introducing the Fujinon GF110 f/2 R LM WR, price tag £2599.
Aimed at portrait photography, the new Fuji lens offers a focal length equivalent to 87mm and with a bright, constant aperture of f/2 can deliver portraits that look three dimensional, Fuji says.
The Fujinon GF110mm f/2 incorporates 14 elements in nine groups, which includes four ED lens elements to help keep chromatic aberrations at bay.
Bokeh is enhanced by nine rounded aperture blades, Fuji says, while a linear motor helps keep AF noise to a minimum.
The Fuji GF110mm is weather-sealed in nine areas and is dust- and weather-resistant.
The new Fuji GFX lens’s aperture ring also boasts a command dial (C) mode that allows the lens aperture value to be changed via the command dial on the camera body to suit the photographer’s preference.
A locking mechanism has been added to the A (Auto) and C positions to prevent unintended movements of the aperture dial.
Fuji GF110mm f/2 Specifications
Type
FUJINON LENS GF110mmF2 R LM WR
Lens construction
14 elements 9 groups
(includes 4 ED elements）
Focal length (35mm format equivalent)
f=110mm (87mm)
Angle of view
27.9°
Max. aperture
F2
Min. aperture
F22
Aperture control
Number of blades: 9（rounded diaphragm opening）
Stop size: 1/3EV (22 steps)
Focus range
0.9m～∞
Max. magnification
0.16x
External dimensions: Diameter x Length (approx.)
（distance from camera lens mount flange）
Φ94.3mm x 125.5mm
Weight (approx.)
(excluding caps, hoods ）
1,010g
Filter size
Φ77mm
Accessories included
Lens cap FLCP-77
Lens rear cap RLCP-002
Lens hood
Lens pouch
