Fuji has officially announced its new medium telephoto lens for the GFX 50S, introducing the Fujinon GF110 f/2 R LM WR, price tag £2599.

Aimed at portrait photography, the new Fuji lens offers a focal length equivalent to 87mm and with a bright, constant aperture of f/2 can deliver portraits that look three dimensional, Fuji says.

The Fujinon GF110mm f/2 incorporates 14 elements in nine groups, which includes four ED lens elements to help keep chromatic aberrations at bay.

Bokeh is enhanced by nine rounded aperture blades, Fuji says, while a linear motor helps keep AF noise to a minimum.

The Fuji GF110mm is weather-sealed in nine areas and is dust- and weather-resistant.

The new Fuji GFX lens’s aperture ring also boasts a command dial (C) mode that allows the lens aperture value to be changed via the command dial on the camera body to suit the photographer’s preference.

A locking mechanism has been added to the A (Auto) and C positions to prevent unintended movements of the aperture dial.

Fuji GF110mm f/2 Specifications

Type

FUJINON LENS GF110mmF2 R LM WR

Lens construction

14 elements 9 groups

(includes 4 ED elements）

Focal length (35mm format equivalent)

f=110mm (87mm)

Angle of view

27.9°

Max. aperture

F2

Min. aperture

F22

Aperture control

Number of blades: 9（rounded diaphragm opening）

Stop size: 1/3EV (22 steps)

Focus range

0.9m～∞

Max. magnification

0.16x

External dimensions: Diameter x Length (approx.)

（distance from camera lens mount flange）

Φ94.3mm x 125.5mm

Weight (approx.)

(excluding caps, hoods ）

1,010g

Filter size

Φ77mm

Accessories included

Lens cap FLCP-77

Lens rear cap RLCP-002

Lens hood

Lens pouch

