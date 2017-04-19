Fuji has officially announced its new medium telephoto lens for the GFX 50S, introducing the Fujinon GF110 f/2 R LM WR, price tag £2599.

Aimed at portrait photography, the new Fuji lens offers a focal length equivalent to 87mm and with a bright, constant aperture of f/2 can deliver portraits that look three dimensional, Fuji says.

The Fujinon GF110mm f/2 incorporates 14 elements in nine groups, which includes four ED lens elements to help keep chromatic aberrations at bay.

Bokeh is enhanced by nine rounded aperture blades, Fuji says, while a linear motor helps keep AF noise to a minimum.

The Fuji GF110mm is weather-sealed in nine areas and is dust- and weather-resistant.

The new Fuji GFX lens’s aperture ring also boasts a command dial (C) mode that allows the lens aperture value to be changed via the command dial on the camera body to suit the photographer’s preference.

A locking mechanism has been added to the A (Auto) and C positions to prevent unintended movements of the aperture dial.

Fuji GF110mm f/2 Specifications

Type
FUJINON LENS GF110mmF2 R LM WR

Lens construction
14 elements 9 groups
(includes 4 ED elements）

Focal length (35mm format equivalent)
f=110mm　(87mm)

Angle of view
27.9°

Max. aperture
F2

Min. aperture
F22

Aperture control
Number of blades: 9（rounded diaphragm opening）
Stop size: 1/3EV　(22 steps)

Focus range
0.9m～∞

Max. magnification
0.16x

External dimensions: Diameter x Length (approx.)
（distance from camera lens mount flange）
Φ94.3mm x 125.5mm

Weight (approx.)
(excluding caps, hoods ）
1,010g

Filter size
Φ77mm

Accessories included
Lens cap FLCP-77
Lens rear cap RLCP-002
Lens hood
Lens pouch

