Fuji has announced the instax SQUARE SQ10 – price tag £249 – which it says is the first ‘hybrid’ instant camera with a digital sensor that shoots a new square format film.

Shooting Fuji’s new ‘instax SQUARE Film’, the SQ10 is the first hybrid camera within its class that comes equipped with a digital image sensor and digital image processing technology.

If you’re scratching your head, Fujifilm says these technologies enhance the camera’s ability to take brighter photos in low-light conditions, as well as close-up shots from a distance of up to 10cm.

These capabilities are helped along by new features such as automatic exposure control, human detection and auto-focus.

There is also a range of ten creative filters for different visual effects, a vignette control which can adjust the light intensity at the periphery of the image, as well as brightness adjustment.

Interestingly, photographers can either set these functions in advance or after taking a shot.

An integrated graphic interface the image editing status in the LCD monitor, and you can keep using the camera while it’s editing, processing and printing. You can also use the LCD screen in live view to help compose your images.

What’s more, the Fuji instax SQ10 can save up to 50 photos on an internal memory and also accepts a microSD memory card for more storage.

The Fuji instax SQUARE SQ10 release date is set for the end May 2017, and instax SQUARE film (10 sheets) will be priced £8.99.

