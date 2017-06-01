Fuji has launched a new cinema lens, introducing the Fujinon MK50-135mm T2.9 telephoto zoom with a price tag of £3,300 and release date for mid-July.

The Fujinon MK50-135mm is a telephoto zoom that offers a maximum T-stop value of 2.9 across the entire zoom range, which Fuji says enables users to capture bokeh and shallow depth of field at any focal length.

The new Fuji lens weighs 980g, which the company says it achieved by building a short flange focal distance into its optical design.

The Fuji MK50-135mm also features three rings to enable manual and independent adjustment of focus, zoom and the aperture, all with the gear pitch of 0.8M, which allows the use of any standard third-party accessories for video production.

The focus ring can also rotate fully up to 200 degrees so that users can focus with one hand if needed.

Fuji says the front focusing group of lens elements and the zooming group of lens elements are driven independently from one another to help suppress focus shift while zooming, eliminating the need to re-focus after zooming in or out.

Fuji says this mechanical approach means there is less time lag than you’d find in an electrical control system.

The use of the front inner-focusing system controls lens breathing (change of angle of view during focusing) to achieve smooth focusing.

The Fuji MK50-135mm shares the same front diameter of 85mm and filter thread of 82mm with the MK18-55mm, launched in March this year.

Other features include a macro mechanism with a minimum object distance of 0.85m, as well as a Flange Focal Distance adjustment function.

Fuji MK50-135mm Specifications

Model name FUJINON MK50-135mm T2.9

Focal length 50-135mm

Zoom ratio 2.7 x

F-No. F2.75

T-No. T2.9

Image size 24.84mm × 13.97mm (φ28.5mm)

Minimum Object Distance (M.O.D.) 1.2m/3ft 11in

(0.85m/2ft 9in in the macro mode)

Object dimensions (at M.O.D.)

[Horizontal×Vertical]

1.78:1 aspect ratio* 50mm： 534mm x 300mm

135mm： 196mm x 110mm

Angle of view [Horizontal×Vertical]

1.78:1 aspect ratio* 50mm： 27.9° x 15.9°

135mm： 10.5° x 5.9°

Number of iris blades 9

Filter diameter 82mm

Front diameter 85mm

Length 206.3mm

Weight (approximate) 980g

Lens mount E mount

*Sensor size： 24.84mm x 13.97mm

