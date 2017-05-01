Fujifilm and Leica will soon be increasing the prices of their products in Canada and the United States, respectively, according to retailers.

Photo Rumors has posted an image of a letter sent by Fujifilm to Canadian retailers stating that as of today it will be increasing its prices.

The letter states:

“As foreign exchange and cross-border shopping continue to be matters of great concern in the retail sector, we write this letter to inform you of our plans to better align our X Series product pricing to Fujifilm US and global MAP policies. “Over the past year Fujifilm Canada has targeted an unweighted average exchange at retail of roughly 20% over the US pricing… We must, at this time, update our targeted exchange gap to better reflect the reality. “Effective May 1, 2017, prices will be increasing on several of our camera and lens products.”

Meanwhile, Leica Rumors reports that Leica Camera will be increasing its prices in the US from May 1, as well. The Leica M10 will be increasing $300 and the Leica M (Typ 262) will be increasing $200, while the Leica S (Typ 007) will be jumping up $2,050 in price. You can see the full price list here.

