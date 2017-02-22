Fuji has announced a new line of lenses in the guise of two MK cinema lenses, the Fujinon MK18-55mm T2.9 (MK18-55mm) and the Fujinon MK50-135mm T2.9 (MK50-135mm).

Both lenses will be available in Sony E-Mount and Fuji X Mount with the Sony mount lenses coming first and the X-Mount versions following by the end of the year. The Sony version of the lenses will work with full-frame and APS-C format E-mount cameras in Super 35mm or APS-C format.

The first of the new breed of optics, the E-Mount Fujinon MK18-55mm T2.9, will be released in early March this year as a standard zoom. The second lens, the E-Mount Fujinon MK50-135mm T2.9, is a wide telephoto zoom and will be available in the summer.

The MK lenses join Fuji’s cinema lens lineup and are said to inherit the Fujinon cine lenses’ advanced edge-to-edge optical performance and low distortion while having a more compact and lightweight construction.

Both lenses have a constant maximum aperture of T2.9 to enable shallow depth of field with attractive bokeh. Their design is optically and mechanically optimised for shooting videos. As such, focal shift and optical axis shift during zooming is minimised along with lens breathing (change of angle of view during focusing).

The two lenses have 3 lens rings to control focus, focal length and aperture and all have a gear pitch of 0.8M. Meanwhile the focus ring has a throw of 200 degrees to enable very precise focusing.

Fuji Fujinon MK18-55mm T2.9 Specification

Focal length 18-55mm

Zoom ratio 3.0 x

F-No. F2.75

T-No. T2.9

Image size 24.84mm × 13.97mm(φ28.5mm)

Minimum Object Distance (M.O.D.) “0.85m/2ft 9in

(0.38m/1ft 2.9in in the macro mode)”

“Object dimensions (at M.O.D.)

[Horizontal × Vertical] 16:9 aspect ratio*” “18mm： 924mm × 520mm

55mm： 291mm × 164mm”

“Angle of view [Horizontal × Vertical]

16:9 aspect ratio*” “18mm： 69.2°× 42.4°

55mm： 25.5°× 14.5°”

Number of iris blades 9

Filter diameter 82mm

Front diameter 85mm

Length 206.3mm

Weight (approximate) 980g

Lens mount E-mount

Fuji Fujinon MK50-135mm T2.9 Specification (under development)

Focal length 50-135mm

Zoom ratio 2.7 x

F-No. F2.75

T-No. T2.9

Image size 24.84mm × 13.97mm(φ28.5mm)

Minimum Object Distance (M.O.D.) “1.2m/3ft 11in

(0.85m/2ft 9in in the macro mode)”

“Object dimensions (at M.O.D.)

[Horizontal × Vertical] 16:9 aspect ratio*” “50mm： 534mm x 300mm

135mm： 196mm x 110mm”

“Angle of view [Horizontal × Vertical]

16:9 aspect ratio*” “50mm： 27.9° x 15.9°

135mm： 10.5° x 5.9°”

Number of iris blades 9

Filter diameter 82mm

Front diameter 85mm

Length 206.3mm

Weight (approximate) 980g

Lens mount E-mount

