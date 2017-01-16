In its latest GFX Challenge video, Fujifilm has asked food photographer Per-Anders Jörgensen to test the GFX 50S capabilities for still life.

In this video X-Photographer Per-Anders Jörgensen, from Sweden, tests a prototype of of the mirrorless medium format Fuji GFX 50S and GF Lenses in a series of food photography shoots.

The GFX 50S offers a Fujifilm G Format 43.8 × 32.9mm sensor with 51.4 megapixels and six lenses that will be introduced under the new Fujinon GF Lens series of interchangeable lenses.

