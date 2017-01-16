In its latest GFX Challenge video, Fujifilm has asked food photographer Per-Anders Jörgensen to test the GFX 50S capabilities for still life.

In this video X-Photographer Per-Anders Jörgensen, from Sweden, tests a prototype of of the mirrorless medium format Fuji GFX 50S and GF Lenses in a series of food photography shoots.

The GFX 50S offers a Fujifilm G Format 43.8 × 32.9mm sensor with 51.4 megapixels and six lenses that will be introduced under the new Fujinon GF Lens series of interchangeable lenses.

Hands-on Fuji GFX 50S review

6 Reasons why the GFX is a good idea for Fujifilm

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.