Fuji announced a range of new instant rebates in the United States, offering up to $450 savings on Fuji X-series cameras, lens and accessory bundles.

The Fuji rebate scheme covers flagship cmaeras such as the X-T2 and X-Pro2, as well as popular lenses like the XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6.

The new Fuji rebate scheme is valid on sales up to July 22, 2017. Cameras and lenses eligible for the Fuji rebate scheme are:

Fujifilm X-Pro2: Add the lens you want to the bundle and Save $300

Add XF 35mm F/2 R WR LENS – $1,799.90

Add 23mm XF Lens – $1,849.90

Add XF50 mm F/2 R WR LENS – $1,849.90

X-T2 with Vertical Power Booster Grip: Add the Power Grip and Save $230

Black – $1,699.94 With Free Accessories

Graphite Silver Edition – $1,899.94

18-55mm Kit– $1,999.94

X-T2 VERTICAL POWER BOOSTER GRIP – $229.99

Save $450 on the Fujifilm XF 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens w/Free Accessory Bundle – $1,899.95 Add the teleconverter for FREE

Add XF2X TC WR Teleconverter FREE

Add XF1.4X TC WR Teleconverter FREE

Older Rebates that Expire 07/01 Up to $500 Off!

Save $500 on the XT1

X-T1 Body Black – $799.95

X-T1 Body Graphite Silver – $999.95

X-T1 Kit with XF 18-55mm Lens – $1,199.95

Save $200 X100T with Free RODE Video MIC- $1,099.95

Silver – Black

Save $200 on the Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless Body With Free Accessory Package

Black – $599.95

Silver $599.95

X-T10 with 18-55mm OIS Lens Silver – $899.95

X-T10 with 18-55mm OIS Lens Black – $899.95

X-T10 with XC16-50mm Lens Kit – $699.95

