Fuji announced a range of new instant rebates in the United States, offering up to $450 savings on Fuji X-series cameras, lens and accessory bundles.
The Fuji rebate scheme covers flagship cmaeras such as the X-T2 and X-Pro2, as well as popular lenses like the XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6.
The new Fuji rebate scheme is valid on sales up to July 22, 2017. Cameras and lenses eligible for the Fuji rebate scheme are:
Fujifilm X-Pro2: Add the lens you want to the bundle and Save $300
Add XF 35mm F/2 R WR LENS – $1,799.90
Add 23mm XF Lens – $1,849.90
Add XF50 mm F/2 R WR LENS – $1,849.90
X-T2 with Vertical Power Booster Grip: Add the Power Grip and Save $230
Black – $1,699.94 With Free Accessories
Graphite Silver Edition – $1,899.94
18-55mm Kit– $1,999.94
X-T2 VERTICAL POWER BOOSTER GRIP – $229.99
Save $450 on the Fujifilm XF 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens w/Free Accessory Bundle – $1,899.95 Add the teleconverter for FREE
Add XF2X TC WR Teleconverter FREE
Add XF1.4X TC WR Teleconverter FREE
Older Rebates that Expire 07/01 Up to $500 Off!
Save $500 on the XT1
X-T1 Body Black – $799.95
X-T1 Body Graphite Silver – $999.95
X-T1 Kit with XF 18-55mm Lens – $1,199.95
Save $200 X100T with Free RODE Video MIC- $1,099.95
Silver – Black
Save $200 on the Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless Body With Free Accessory Package
Black – $599.95
Silver $599.95
X-T10 with 18-55mm OIS Lens Silver – $899.95
X-T10 with 18-55mm OIS Lens Black – $899.95
X-T10 with XC16-50mm Lens Kit – $699.95