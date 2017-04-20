With the launch of its GF23mm and GF110mm medium format lenses, Fuji has updated its development roadmap of FUJINON GF lenses for the GFX 50S.

Fujifilm previously announced six lenses for the GF lens lineup last year. Three of these GF lenses from the original six were released together with the GFX 50S earlier this year.

Fuji is now promising new additions to this roadmap in the form of a telephoto prime lens and tele converter. These are due to launch at the beginning of 2018, according to the roadmap.

By this time, the GF lens lineup will have expanded to a total of eight lenses.

The GF43mm f/2.8 is scheduled to be launched later this year.

Like this: Like Loading...