Fuji film is developing a ‘very high end X camera’ that will sit above the X-Pro2 and even the X-T2 in its lineup, according to Fuji Rumors.

Details are sparse, but Fuji Rumors’ source says the design is based on the X-T line of cameras, but that it won’t be the X-T3.

The source also says this will be Fuji’s best APS-C-format camera for shooting video.

Of course such rumours must be taken with several grains of salt, but Fuji Rumors is often right and it says the news came from a trusted source.

