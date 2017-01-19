The Fuji X-T10 was designed as a more affordable, slightly simpler alternative to the incredibly popular Fuji X-T1. However, back in July 2016, Fuji replaced the X-T1 with the Fuji X-T2 and it’s now time for its support camera to be replaced with the Fuji X-T20.

As expected, Fuji has updated the X-T20 with the same 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor and X-Processor Pro image processing engine as is found in the X-T2. Like the X-T2 this means that the X-T20 has a native sensitivity range of ISO 200-12,800 with expansion settings taking the range to ISO 100-51,200.

There’s also a significantly improved hybrid autofocus system with 325 AF points, but this can be limited to 91 to speed selection if you want. Of these points, 49 are phase detection.

And there are five preset custom continuous autofocus (C-AF) options that are designed to tailor the camera’s response to the movement of the subject.

According to Fuji, an updated AF algorithm enables focus acquisition in 0.06sec. Meanwhile shutter lag is just 0.05sec and there’s a shooting interval of 0.25se.

One of the most exciting aspects of the new X-T20, however, is that its tilting 3-inch 1,040,000-dot screen is touch-sensitive. That’s something we’ve been asking for from Fuji for quite some time.

So while some may be disappointed that the mini-joystick control that’s found on the X-T2 and X-Pro2 isn’t present, they should console themselves with the fact that the AF point can be selected via the screen.

It’s also possible to focus on the subject and trip the shutter with just the touch of a finger on the screen in Touch Shot mode. In addition, the screen can be used to zoom quickly in and out of images to check for sharpness.

If you’re not a fan of touch-screens, you can turn the touch control off.

As expected, Fuji has included the Acros Film Simulation mode in the X-T20’s feature set. This mode produces punchy monochrome jpegs and has proved popular amongst X-T2 and X-Pro2 users. As with the other Film Simulation modes, this can be applied to both stills and videos.

Video can be recorded in 4K or Full HD resolution.

Hands on Fuji X-T20 review: Build and handling

Fuji has stuck with the same design for the X-T20 as it used for the X-T10, but there are a couple of minor changes. The Function (Fn) button that’s in the bottom right corner of the back of the X-T10, for instance, has gone.

Instead, the button on the top-plate that is used for video recording on the X-T10 is designated as the customisable Function button.

Video mode is now set via the newly marked setting on the drive mode dial and recording is started with the shutter button – just like on the X-T2.

The X-T20 has the same high quality feel as the X-T10 with magnesium alloy top and bottom plates and milled aluminium dials.

As before, the X-T20 has a small but very effective grip and pronounced thumb-ridge, both of which have an excellent coating that makes it stick in your grasp.

All of the controls are within easy reach and the Q button just to the side of the thumb rest gives speedy access to the Quick Menu.

Shutter speed is set using the traditional shutter speed dial on the top-plate and there are markings running from 1-1/4000sec, plus B and T for Bulb and Time mode, along with an A for Automatic setting.

The camera can be used with lenses that have an aperture ring, for the full-traditional control experience, but there are front and rear dials for making adjustments as well.

When both the shutter speed dial and the aperture ring are set to A, the camera is in Program mode and will set exposure for you. Leave the shutter speed dial at A and set an aperture value using the ring and you’re in aperture priority mode. Conversely, the camera operates in shutter priority mode when the aperture ring is on A and a shutter speed value is set via the dial. Setting both controls to a specific value means the camera is in manual exposure mode.

To the right of the shutter speed dial, beyond the shutter release button, is the familiar exposure compensation dial. This has settings running from +/-3EV plus a C setting that allows you to apply compensation values up to +/-5EV.

Inexperienced photographers will appreciate the fact that a selector lever is available to set the X-T20 to fully-automatic Advanced SR Auto mode. When this is activated the camera attempts to choose the optimum settings for the scene.

Like the X-T10, the X-T20 has a 0.39-inch 2,360,000-dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) and a sensor detects when it is use to turn off the main screen. It can also detect when the camera is turned upright for portrait format images and rotates the information display accordingly.

The EVF provides and nice clear view with plenty of detail. Although one of the key advantages of an EVF is that the image can be seen as it will be shot with the camera settings applied, Fuji has responded to requests to allow an ‘unprocessed’ image to be seen.

Hands on Fuji X-T20 review: Performance

As the X-T20 uses the same sensor and processing engine as the Fuji X-T2 and Fuji X-Pro2, the image quality isn’t going to be much of a surprise. Both these cameras have impressed us with their ability to capture high-quality, detail-rich images with attractive colours.

The X-T10’s autofocus was pretty good and capable of getting moving subjects sharp, so I’m looking forward to testing the X-T20 more extensively.

We are still shooting with the camera as we type this and hope to post some sample photos here shortly.

Hands on Fuji X-T20 review: Early verdict

The arrival of the Fuji X-T20 is not unexpected and neither is much of its specification. The only uncertainty was whether Fuji would give it the mini-joystick control that it added to the X-Pro2 and X-T2 to improve AF point selection over that of the X-Pro1 and X-T1.

Given the smaller size of the X-T20 in comparison with the X-T2, squeezing on a joystick might have been at the expense of handling comfort and security. Opting for a touch-screen is a great alternative.

As it has the sensor and processing engine of the X-T2 and X-Pro2, the X-T20 makes a good upgrade from the X-T10. It’s also a very attractive more affordable alternative to the higher-end cameras. There’s lots more testing to be done yet, but the early signs are very encouraging.

