Today at the press launch for its landmark mirrorless medium format Fuji GFX system, Fujifilm launched the X-T20, its cheaper, slightly simpler alternative to the Fuji X-T2.

While the Fuji X-T20 lacks some of the features that have proven popular on its more advanced siblings, it does offer some significant improvements over its predecessor, the Fuji X-T10.

For instance, the X-T20 offers a touchscreen, which we found very useful in composing images and making quick exposure adjustments in our initial tests.

Below is a short galler of Fuji X-T20 sample photos from our early tests. We’re still shooting with the camera and will update this gallery as we take more sample images from the new Fuji camera.

Fuji X-T20

