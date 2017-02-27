The Fuji X-T20 is a smaller, more affordable alternative to the X-T2. Making that size and cost saving means there are a few compromises made with the specification and handling, but there may not be as many as you think. Let’s take a look at how they compare:

Fuji X-T20 vs Fuji X-T2: Sensor and processing engine

There’s no compromise made with the sensor as both cameras have Fuji’s 23.6mm x 15.6mm(APS-C format) X-Trans CMOS III sensor with 24.2 million effective pixels and it’s paired with the same X Processor Pro processing engine.

That means that the two cameras produce the same size images and neither has an optical low-pass filter so images look naturally sharp.

It also means that the two cameras have the same sensitivity range, ISO 200-12,800 expandable to ISO 100-51,200 and image quality is the same.

Fuji X-T20 vs Fuji X-T2: Viewfinder

As they are compact system or mirrorless system cameras the X-T20 and X-T2 have electronic viewfinders. This means that they are capable of showing the image as it will be captured, taking the exposure and colour settings into account. If you prefer, however, you can turn off the preview to make the viewfinder more like an optical viewfinder.

While both cameras’ viewfinders have 2,360,000 dots, the X-T2’s is a 0.5-inch type rather than the 0.39-inch type of the X-T20. The X-T2’s viewfinder also has great magnification (0.77x vs 0.62x). This means that the X-T2’s viewfinder provides a larger, clearer view.

Fuji X-T20 vs Fuji X-T2: Screen

Like the X-T2, the X-T20 has a 3-inch LCD with 1,040,000 dots. The X-T20 screen can be tilted up and down for more convenient viewing when shooting landscape format images at low or high angles. The X-T2’s screen can also tilt that way, but it has an additional tilting mechanism that makes it useful when you’re shooting in portrait (upright) format. The side release enables it to be tipped through 45 degrees.

However the X-T20’s screen has another trick in bag, it’s touch-sensitive and can be used to set the AF point, swipe between images and zoom in to check focus. It’s not possible to use touch-control to navigate the menus or make settings selections though.

Fuji X-T20 vs Fuji X-T2: Maximum continuous shooting rate

While the X-T20 can match the X-T2 for shooting rate (14fps with the electronic shutter or 8fps with the mechanical shutter), the X-T20 has a more restricted burst depth.

At 14fps the X-T20 can shoot 23 lossless compressed raw files or 22 uncompressed raw files while the X-T2 can record 28 lossless compressed raw or 25 uncompressed raw files. The jpeg burst depth is the same at 42.

At 8fps the X-T20’s burst depth is 62 jpegs, 25 lossless compressed raw or 23 uncompressed raw files while the X-T2’s is 83 jpegs, 33 lossless compressed raw or 27 uncompressed raw files.

The X-T2 has another advantage over the X-T20 as with the optional Fuji Vertical Power Booster Grip (VPB) the maximum shooting rate with the mechanical shutter is boosted to 11fps. In addition, the burst depth is 73 jpegs, 30 lossless compressed raw or 27 uncompressed raw files.

There isn’t a power booster grip for the X-T20.

Fuji X-T20 vs Fuji X-T2: Memory card

The X-T20 has a single SD/SDHC/SDXC card slot that is compatible with UHS-I media. Meanwhile the X-T2 has two slots and both are compatible with UHS-II cards.

Fuji X-T20 vs Fuji X-T2: Autofocus

The X-T20 has the same Intelligent Hybrid autofocus (AF) system as the X-T2, with up to 325 AF points being available for selection. And while they both have a dedicated AF menu screen with (continuous autofocus) AF-C Custom settings, only the X-T2 allows you to specify the Tracking Sensitivity, Speed Tracking Sensitivity and Zone Area Switching settings.

The X-T20 has the same 5 preset AF-C Custom options, but the Tracking Sensitivity, Speed Tracking Sensitivity and Zone Area Switching settings are not revealed on screen and the sixth customisable option of the X-T2 is absent.

Fuji X-T20 vs Fuji X-T2: Video

Like the X-T2, the X-T20 is capable of recording 4K video but the bigger camera has a couple of advantages. For example, when recording to an external device via the HMDI connection (also present on the X-T20) it’s possible to apply Fuji’s F-Log gamma profile with the X-T2. This means that you’ll have flatter footage that’s more suited to grading (post-capture adjustment).

Also, whereas the X-T2 has full-pixel readout in 4K video mode, the X-T20 applies line skipping. While this means that the X-T20 doesn’t crop the image when you shoot 4K video, the X-T2 is able to produce higher quality footage.

Another distinguishing feature between the two cameras is that the X-T20 has a 2.5mm mic port while the X-T2 has a 3.5mm port. Consequently, most mics will require an adaptor to be used with the X-T20.

Neither camera has a headphone port, but there is one on the X-T2’s optional Vertical Power Booster Grip (VPB).

Fuji X-T20 vs Fuji X-T2: Control layout

Fuji has given both cameras a traditional control layout, but only the X-T2 has a sensitivity (ISO) setting dial. With the X-T20 ISO must be set via the Quick Menu.

Similarly, while the metering (photometry) mode is set by a switch under the shutter speed dial of the X-T2, it’s done via the main menu with the X-T20.

The drive mode dial that sits under the sensitivity dial of the X-T2 is visible from above on the X-T20.

Fuji X-T20 vs Fuji X-T2: Size and weight

At 383g with battery and card the X-T20 is 124g lighter than the X-T20. Meanwhile at 118.4 x 82.8 x 41.4mm vs 132.5 x 91.8 x 49.2mm, it’s also smaller.

