Fuji’s widely respected X-Series of cameras began in March 2011 with the Fuji X100. Now almost 6 years later it has announced the fourth generation of this popular compact camera in the form of the Fuji X100F.

Inside the Fujifilm X100F is an 24.3Mp APS-C format X-Trans CMOS III sensor. That’s the same imaging device as is found in the Fuji X-T2 and Fuji X-Pro2. It’s also coupled with the same X-Processor Pro processing engine as is found in these two interchangeable lens cameras.

Like the X-T2 and X-Pro2, the X100F has a native sensitivity range of ISO 200-12,800 with expansion settings pushing the range to ISO 100-51,200.

As the X100F is a compact camera rather than a compact system camera, it has a fixed lens. This is a Fujinon 23mm f/2.0 optic – the same as is on the Fuji X00T (the camera that the X100F replaces).

It gives an effective focal length of 35mm and consequently the Fuji X100 variants have proved very popular with street, documentary and wedding photographers.

One of the key selling features of the Fuji X100 line is that the cameras have a hybrid viewfinder that allows you to switch between an optical or an electronic finder.

Fuji has given the X100F an Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder which allows you to change the magnification of the electronic rangefinder shown in a small section of the bottom right corner of the optical viewfinder.

The aim is to make it easier to check focusing accuracy when the optical finder is in use.

In addition, Real Time Parallax Correction is applied to the focus area and guide frame for better image composition and focusing in manual focus mode.

As expected, Fuji has included the new Acros Film Simulation mode in the X100F’s Film Simulation line-up to allow punchier monochrome images to be recorded.

There’s also the Grain Effect function that can be used in ‘Strong’ or ‘Weak’ settings with any of the Film Simulation modes to give a more filmic appearance.

The Film Simulation modes can be applied to stills or video (Full HD, there’s no 4K recording capability).

Although the X100F makes a considerable jump in pixel count over the X100T, the new sensor and processing engine combination has given Fuji the confidence to enable a top native sensitivity setting of ISO 12,800. That was the maximum expansion value of the X100T.

Fuji X100F review: Autofocus

Fuji has increased the number of focus points from 49 in the X100T to 91 in the X100F, but this can be expanded to 325. Furthermore, 40% of the imaging area is covered with phase detection focusing pixels, with 49 points covering the centre section.

In addition, around 85% of the imaging area is covered with contrast detection points and the read-out speed has been doubled to improve focusing performance.

According to Fuji the low light and low contrast AF performance has also been improved.

In addition to Single Point focusing, there’s Zone and Wide / Tracking focus mode which is of particular use with moving subjects and when using continuous autofocus (C-AF) mode.

Fuji X100F review: Build and handling

The Fujifilm X100F has the familiar robust feel of a Fuji X100-series camera and the top and bottom plates are made of magnesium alloy. Meanwhile a synthetic coating gives the shallow grip a little extra purchase.

Fujfilm has made some quite major changes to the X100F in comparison with the X100T. There are no buttons to the left of the screen on the back of the camera, for example, and the mini-joystick that has proved so popular on the Fuji X-T2 and X-Pro2 has appeared (hurrah) to speed AF point selection.

These changes makes the camera look and feel more streamlined, allowing you to change settings quicker while looking through the viewfinder.

Over on the right of the top-plate, as before, there’s the exposure compensation dial. This has markings to set the compensation in 1/3EV steps in the range +/-3EV, but the C setting can also be used to enable a range of +/-5EV to be set using the front command dial.

Meanwhile on the top-plate a sensitivity (ISO) dial has been incorporated into the shutter speed dial in a similar style to the dials on the X-Pro2. This and the aperture ring on the lens means that sensitivity, shutter speed, exposure compensation and aperture can all be to be set without having to power-up the camera. However, if you prefer the sensitivity can be set via a command dial.

There’s there’s also an ‘A’ for automatic option on the sensitivity dial to allow the camera to choose the appropriate ISO setting.

In addition to the aperture ring, the lens has a Control Ring that enables some key settings to be changed quickly and easily.

While the 3-inch 1,040,000-dot screen is fixed, it provides a clear view of the scene in shooting mode and images in review mode.

The hybrid viewfinder is also very good, although I have a preference for the electronic viewfinder over the optical unit in most situations as it shows the impact of camera settings and better reflects the captured image.

Fuji X100F review: Performance

While we have seen the X100F’s sensor and processing engine in action before, we haven’t seen it paired with the compact camera’s lens. Nevertheless, I have high expectations as Fuji’s X-Series compact cameras have a good track record and the sensor is a high performer.

With the X-Pro2 and X-T2 we found that the sensor produces high quality images with noise that’s controlled well from ISO 200-12,800.

I am still shooting with this camera and hope to update this page soon with sample photos and more insights into its performance.

Fuji X100F review: Early verdict

It’s good to see that Fuji has done more than just update the sensor and processing engine in its X100 line for the X100F. I’ll need to shoot with the camera a bit more to be sure, but the changes made to the handling seem to streamline it and make key controls easier to reach.

Although some people find the sensitivity dial arrangement a bit fiddly, I like to be able to see and change the setting without powering-up the camera. Doubling-up with the shutter speed dial also makes space savings.

There’s lost of testing required before I can give a final verdict, but on the basis of my time with the Fuji X100F, I have to say that I like it.

