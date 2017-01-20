Six years after the launch of its ground-breaking X100, Fuji has introduced the fourth generation in its fixed-lens premium compact line, the X100F.

Fujfilm has made some quite major changes to the X100F in comparison with the X100T. There are no buttons to the left of the screen on the back of the camera, for example, and the mini-joystick that has proved so popular on the Fuji X-T2 and X-Pro2 has appeared (hurrah) to speed AF point selection.

These changes makes the camera look and feel more streamlined, allowing you to change settings quicker while looking through the viewfinder.

We got to spend some time today shooting with the new camera and compiled this gallery of Fuji X100F sample photos.

We’ve uploaded them at full resolution so you can download our images and view them at 100%.

Fuji X100F

