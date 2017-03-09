After using the Fuji X100F extensively for almost a week on the streets of New York, I was very happy with how it performed.
It is discreet and was ideal for capturing the kind of street images I was after – when you use it you don’t scream “tourist” so much as you do with a large DSLR. That said, a couple of New Yorkers came up to me to talk about the camera. One thought it might be a film camera, and was shocked to discover it was digital, while another was an X100T user who was excited to see that I had one of these as yet unreleased models.
I am extremely pleased with the images I have captured on the whole – they are rich and vibrant, and I love the colours. I’m a big fan of Fuji’s Classic Chrome Film Simulation mode, but different options suited different scenes – sometimes the Velvia simulation was required, while other times the ACROS simulation was great. A lot of the time the “Standard” simulation was also used.
We got to spend some time today shooting with the new camera and compiled this gallery of Fuji X100F sample photos, uploaded them at full resolution.
There are however a couple of things that would have come in handy which unfortunately the X100F still doesn’t have. As great as the screen and viewfinder combination is, I couldn’t help but wish for a tilting screen to use as a waist-level finder – something that would help tremendously with capturing discreet street shots. A touch sensitive screen would also have been a massive boon – although using the joystick to move the AF point doesn’t take long, it was long enough to occasionally miss the definitive moment which can happen in a split second – I can’t help but feel that a quick tap of the screen would have saved these situations.
Fuji's X-series began with the X100 compact camera and now the fourth generation has arrived. We got hold of a sample for this hands on Fuji X100F review.
I would also like to see weather-sealing on a camera like this. I got very lucky while I was away that it barely rained – but if it had, it would have been nice to be able to capture rainy-day street scenes, I’m not sure I’d want to risk using a £1200 camera without weather sealing during a downpour.
Overall – it’s fair to say that the X100F was almost the ideal camera for the work I wanted to do during my trip. It was light and discreet, the 35mm focal length was just right for the situation, and the image quality was fantastic. I wouldn’t hesitate to use it again for something like this – but I’d like to see the X100F take a couple of lessons from its younger brother the X70 and include a tilting, touch-sensitive screen for ultimate flexibility.