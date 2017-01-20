Fuji has launched a new Professional Service Scheme for professional photographers in Europe who use the company’s cameras.

The Fuji Professional Service Scheme price tag will be €300 (£260) per year, but will be offered free for the first two years to all working photographers and also to those who own a GFX system or at least 2 professional camera bodies and three XF lenses.

Fuji’s Professional Service Scheme commences on 1 March 2017 and will be available in Turkey and Russia as well as all of Europe.

Fuji says the professional service will offer a maximum turnaround time of 15 days (between pick-up and delivery) for repairing an X series camera and lenses, and 10 days for GFX bodies and lenses.

The company says that if it cannot meet this turnaround time – for instance, if parts aren’t available – Fujifilm will automatically offer the customer a free loan until the repaired camera is returned.

The scheme also includes an annual health check and sensor clean for up to 2 products in any one year, as well as a dedicated telephone support line and a 15% discount on any out-of-warranty repair.

Visit Fujifilm’s website for more details of the scheme.

READ MORE

Fuji X-T2 review

Hands-on Fuji GFX 50S review

Like this: Like Loading...