The Fuji GFX 50S has been one of the most widely anticipated cameras of the year since it was announced as a development project at Photokina 2016.

We had the opportunity to go to the new mirrorless medium format camera’s official launch event this week and caught up with Theo Georghiades, from Fujifilm UK, who walked us through some of the GFX 50S’ key features.

Georghiades also explains the design and capabilities of Fuji’s new trio of GF lenses, designed specifically for the GFX system, which can support up to 100-megapixel resolution.

