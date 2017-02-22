Fujifilm has announced that it is set to introduce a new tethered shooting software package called Fujifilm X Acquire that will be compatible with its medium format mirrorless camera, the Fuji GFX 50S.

X Acquire is set to be available for free download from Fuji’s website from the 28th February 2017.

The software will allow Fuji GFX 50S photographers to connect their camera to a Mac or PC via USB cable and transfer images directly for viewing and saving. It will also be possible to select file types for saving onto the memory card in the camera, and for transferring and saving onto the computer either in RAW or JPEG format.

As well the GFX 50S, X Acquire’s whether shooting features will be compatible with the Fuji X-T2 and X-T1,. There is no mention of compatibility with the Fuji X-Pro2 in Fuji’s press release.

Fujifilm X Acquire Software Download

The Fuji GFX 50S will also be supported by the following tethering software:

Fujifilm Tether Shooting Plug-in PRO for Adobe Photoshop Lightroom (Windows/Mac)

Fujifilm Tether Shooting Plug-in for Adobe Photoshop Lightroom (Windows/Mac)

Fujifilm HS-V5 for Windows. HS-V5 enables users to “capture”, “select”, and “organize” images as part of their workflow.

