Hasselblad has announced it is supporting the first solo photography exhibition by London photographer Tom Oldham, showcasing his portraits of herder boys in Lesotho.

The portrait photographer, known for his images of musicians and athletes, will launch his new exhibition the week of 25 June at the White Space Gallery, Great Newport Street, London.

Oldham says he discovered the Herder Boys while shooting on location in Africa in 2009 with Riders for Health, an international non-profit organisation.

The Herder Boys of Lesotho are young boys and men who tend to sheep and cattle in the secluded mountain kingdom where becoming a Herder Boy is seen as a cultural obligation.

While on the shoot for Riders for Health, Oldham noticed the mysterious figures wrapped in blankets on the distant hills and promised himself he would travel back to Lesotho to capture their stories.

Oldham says each Herder Boy wraps himself in a blanket, a very significant purchase and protective shield for the boys, which they customise to add their own flair and can also use for bartering.

Over time the blankets become a part of the herders’ stories and Oldham chose to showcase each boy with their blanket either by using it as the backdrop or ensuring they were wearing them in their portraits.

Oldham shot the series with his Hasselblad H6D, and below you can see a sample gallery of images from his series.

Herder Boys Of Lesotho Exhibition

