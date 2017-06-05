Magnum Photos has launched a five-day sale offering signed, museum-quality prints by the agency’s photographers for $100.

The Magnum Square Print Sale launches today and offers a selection of some of the agency’s most memorable images in 6x6in prints, signed by the photographer or estate-stamped.

The theme of the sale is Closer, which stems from Magnum co-founder Robert Capa’s famous quip that ‘If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.’

Examining the theme through a wide interpretation of Capa’s maxim, Magnum’s project explores the idea of whether getting closer makes better images, and if so, why? ‘What does proximity mean in photographic terms?’, is what the selection of images on sale aims to explore.

The images in the Square Print Sale span both the classic and contemporary, including images of history-defining moments such as Stuart Franklin’s Tank Man image from Tiananmen Square (1989), Robert Capa’s D-Day series (1944) and Abbas’s Iranian Revolution coverage (1979), alongside work from contemporary photojournalists like Matt Black, Paolo Pellegrin, Diana Markosian and Lorenzo Meloni.

The Magnum Square Print Sale will take place at the Magnum Photos Shop. It will be open from Monday, June 5th 2017, at 9AM EST until Friday, June 9th, 2017, at 6PM EST.

Magnum Square Print Sale

