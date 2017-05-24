Garmin has launched a new spherical 360-degree action camera with 5.7K video recording, introducing the Garmin VIRB 360 – price tag $799.

The waterproof Garmin VIRB 360 can record video at up to 5.7K resolution at 30fps and also features four built-in microphones to capture higher quality audio.

The Garmin VIRB 360 captures video using in-camera stitching at up to 4K resolution at 30fps. Videos can then be edited or shared instantly from the camera.

Another key feature is the VIRB 360’s 4K Spherical Stabilization aims to keep footage smooth and steady when mountain biking or kayaking, for instance.

With its built-in GPS, the Garmin VIRB 360 also provides users with customisable G-Metrix data overlays in a 360-degree augmented reality setting.

Garmin says the VIRB 360 promises to be easier to use than other 360 cameras thanks to its one-touch button control and new voice control options to start and stop recording, much like was introduced in the GoPro Hero5.

A free VIRB Mobile app and desktop software that allows you to edit, stabilise, share and add data overlays to any VIRB 360 video, but the VIRB 360 also boasts livestream capabilities to Youtube and Facebook Live via a compatible smartphone or tablet.

Battery life is an hour. For still images you can take 360-degree shots – stitched in-camera – at 15 megapixels of resolution.

Among the photo modes are single capture, burst shooting and time lapse.

The Garmin VIRB 360 also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ANT+ and NFC connectivity.

Garmin VIRB 360 Price & Release Date

The Garmin VIRB 360 price tag will be $799.99 at launch, with a release date set for June.

