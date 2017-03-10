The online consumer electronics retailer GearBest has reached its third anniversary, and to celebrate it’s promising massive savings on a large selection of its cameras, accessories and other items.

The company has been in touch with us here at Camera Jabber to let us know about a huge event that they’ll be running over the next five days.

You can click here to visit a new landing page for the sales event, where you will find lucky draw bags and flash deals across a wide range of products.

GearBest has an extensive range of kit that will appeal to all photographers; in particular, keep an eye out for deals on the Xiaomi products.

The Xiaomi Yi action camera was an incredible piece of kit when we tested it, with video quality that matches that of the GoPro Hero series of cameras.

The latest update is the Yi 4K, which is well worth a look, so keep your eye on the site as you never know if a bargain for a Yi action camera will appear.

