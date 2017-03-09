Olympus is offering its users a free Check and Clean service at The Photography Show, as well as the opportunity to get hands on with new cameras like the OM-D E-M1 Mark II.

From its base at stand D91, Olympus is offering photographers who use its cameras the opportunity get a free health check and sensor clean.

Olympus first introduced this free service at The Photography Show in 2016, which proved wildly popular. As such, the company advises photographers to check in early, as it is subject to availability.

Visitors to Olympus’s stand can also get hands on with the OM-D E-M1 Mark II and other OM-D and PEN cameras, as well as Olympus’s line-up of M.ZUIKO lenses.

Olympus says it will have the entire lens line-up across M.ZUIKO, M.ZUIKO PREMIUM and M.ZUIKO PRO ranges on the stand this year.

Olympus is also offering photographers a 20% discount on the price of its Olympus Pro Service if you sign up during The Photography Show. Olympus technicians will be on hand to explain the Pro service and what it offers. You can also find that information on the Pro Service in advance at Olympus’s website.

Olympus’s lineup of Visionaries and Ambassadors will also be on hand shooting live and speaking on the many Show Stages, such as the the Beginners Conference, 360° Wedding Photography, Pro Conference, Live Stage and the Turning Pro Conference. You can find more details on events here.

