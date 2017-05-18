The team behind GIMP has launched GIMP 2.8.22 for download which resolves a number of bugs, including a 10-year-old issue dating back to version 2.3.

The development team at GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) says it has officially resolved an issue that first cropped up in version 2.3 that caused the ICO file input plug-in to crash with some images.

GIMP says the bug became less prevalent in recent years, but now is officially resolved.

Other fixes in GIMP 2.8.22 include support a wide range of languages, improvements to drawing performance in single window mode and:

Avoid creating wrong layer group structure when importing PSD files

Prevent a crash in PDF plug-in if images or resolution are large

Stop parsing invalid PCX files early and prevent a segmentation fault

