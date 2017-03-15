Gitzo has reached the century mark, and to celebrate is giving away a limited edition photo book with every purchase of its Systematic tripod.

To celebrate its 100th birthday, Gitzo is offering any customers who purchase a Systematic tripod a bespoke, lithographically printed, limited-edition book commissioned by Colin Prior.

A Gitzo ambassador and leading landscape photographer, Prior says: “During the past 30 years, I have worked exclusively with Gitzo tripods and was an early covert to the Mountaineer range of carbon-fibre tripods when they were first introduced.

“The updated Systematic range sets new ground in terms of strength and stability and are my go to tripod for any shoot.”

The photobook offer will be available from 18 March, launching at The Photography Show at the NEC in Birmingham, and will run until the end of the year.

Prior will also be speaking at The Photography Show on 19 March about his current project ‘The Living Mountain.’

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.