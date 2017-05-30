Google has announced it will no longer update its popular Nik Collection photo editing software, nor add any new features.

PetaPixel reports the announcement was made quietly via a banner message on the Nik Collection’s home page, which said:

“The Nik Collection is free and compatible with Mac OS X 10.7 through 10.10; Windows Vista, 7, 8; and Adobe Photoshop through CC 2015,” Google writes. “We have no plans to update the Collection or add new features over time.”

The good news is that you will still be able to use the Nik Collection software for the foreseeable future; however, it’s hard to say whether future iterations of Photoshop, Windows and Mac OS will support the software.

Last year, of course, Google pleased many of the software’s users by announcing that it was removing the Nik Collection’s $150 price tag and would be offering the software for free.

This came just three years after Google, which acquired Nik Software in 2012, dropped the price from $500 to $150.

