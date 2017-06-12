Google Photos will now auto-suggest which images you should archive to help declutter your main gallery, Google has announced.

The new smart archiving tool has been rolled out to all iOS, Android and desktop versions of Google Photos and can be found in the Assistant tab within the interface.

Google says that users can also archive a single image at any time by tapping the ellipses – … – button that appears on an image, then selecting Archive.

You can find your archived images anytime under “Archive” in the left hand navigation, view them in albums and find them via search.

Via DPReview

