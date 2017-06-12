Google Photos will now auto-suggest which images you should archive to help declutter your main gallery, Google has announced.

The new smart archiving tool has been rolled out to all iOS, Android and desktop versions of Google Photos and can be found in the Assistant tab within the interface.

Google says that users can also archive a single image at any time by tapping the ellipses – … – button that appears on an image, then selecting Archive.

You can find your archived images anytime under “Archive” in the left hand navigation, view them in albums and find them via search.

Via DPReview

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com