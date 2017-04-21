GoPro has announce the Fusion, a new spherical camera boasting 5.2K resolution and the capability of recording VR video.

The GoPro Fusion will be drip-fed into the hands of users through a pilot scheme this summer, with a wide scale launch set for the autumn.

With Fusion, GoPro is promising to take the need for composition out of the equation. Because Fusion can capture scenes in all directions, users can go back later and choose the more pleasing composition.

“Fusion is just that, the ability to capture every angle simultaneously… as though you had six GoPro cameras fused into one,” said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman in a statement on the company’s website.

Details are still thin on the ground, but the company’s statement says only that Fusion can record traditional and VR video at 30fps in 5.2K resolution.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

