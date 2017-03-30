GoPro has announced that its much-anticipated GoPro Karma drone has launched in the UK.

The compact, go-anywhere drone is set to compliment the existing GoPro range of cameras. The full kit consisting of the drone, Hero5 Black and Karma stabilizer grip is now on sale.

Drones, action cameras and stabilizers have of course all been around for a while, but with the launch of the GoPro Karma Drone it’s the first time that all three have been brought together by one company with such seamless integration. That’s not just when they’re combined, but also when they’re used individually.

The drone has yet to make it’s mark on the industry; however, the camera and grip have both been on sale for a while and are well received.

The GoPro Hero5 Black leads the action camera field when it comes to image quality and features, with tough go anywhere design, motion and GPS sensors and voice activation. It can also record 4K and 1080p at 120 fps.

The Karma Grip is a robust handheld stabaliser that will transform your shaky handheld footage into smooth professional video without effort.

Both the grip and camera are designed to make filming easy with intuitive controls that work and enable you to capture stunning footage. The Karma looks set to do the same for drones.

The compact size and integration of the existing grip and camera are all appealing and one over the competition. The Karma is designed to pack into a backpack, this comes with the drone, and the drones arms are designed to fold down, making the whole package as compact as small as possible.

Unlike many drones that have come before the remote has also been design small, just the size of a standard game controller and this has an attractive integrated display that will feed back flight information and a live preview from the drone.

The battle of the drones has now truely begun with the GoPro Karma Drone Vs the DJI Mavic Pro.

The Karma drone is available now, for more information check out gopro.co.uk

