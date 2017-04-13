GoPro has introduced a new program where customers can gain credit towards a new GoPro product by trading in their old camera.

The new scheme is aimed only at US-based customers, and is live for a limited time (however an end date has not been specified).

Under the scheme existing GoPro owners can claim $100 in credit towards a new Hero5 Black or $50 towards a Hero5 Session when they trade in any older version of the GoPro Hero.

You can claim your credit at GoPro’s Trade-up page where you can select the camera you want and receive instructions on how to send in your older camera.

In the United States the GoPro Hero5 Black sells for $399.99, while the Session retails for $299.99.

Via Nasdaq

